Meggyilkolt, majd elásott egy nőt egy amerikai férfi

@USMS_Philly is offering a $5,000 reward for info leading to the arrest of Geovanni Otero aka "Gozer". Otero is wanted for the murder of a 29 year-old-female who was found in a shallow grave in Phila. Fox Chase neighborhood last month. Tips can be called to 1-866-865-TIPS(8477). pic.twitter.com/4JEwRdxDPV