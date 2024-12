1,2 milliárd dollárt nyert egy kaliforniai játékos a lottón

🇺🇸 $1.22 BILLION MEGA MILLIONS WINNER FROM CALIFORNIA



A lucky Californian defied 1-in-302.6M odds to win the $1.22B Mega Millions jackpot.



🔹Winning Numbers: 3, 7, 37, 49, 55, Mega Ball 6.



🔹Options: Full $1.22B in installments or $549.7M cash upfront.



🔹Trivia: Fifth jackpot… pic.twitter.com/Z1vGBs0DXC