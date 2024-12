Ismét erdőtűz pusztít Kaliforniában, evakuálják a lakosságot

#BREAKING



The #FranklinFire has grown to over 100 acres east of Malibu Canyon Rd. Intense nighttime firefight underway with heavy winds reaching 45 mph.#Malibu #Wildfire #FranklinFireUpdate



Mandatory evacuations ordered for Serra Retreat. The fire is spreading rapidly 3 miles…