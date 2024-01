Twin brothers Ezra and Ezekial of Merchantville have the rare fortune of being born not only on different days, but in different years. Ezra was born at 11:48 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2023, and Ezekial was born at 12:28 a.m. on Jan. 1, at Virtua Voorhees Hospital. https://t.co/DJK2mcuxqc