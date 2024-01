27.12.1987: Josef Grohé, one of the most virulently antisemitic of all the Nazi #Gauleiter, dies at the age of 85. Between 21.10.1941 and 01.10.1944, approximately 11,500 Jews are deported from his area of jurisdiction to the East.#Holocaust#Nazis#Germany#WW2#ThirdReichpic.twitter.com/UEzngwf17w