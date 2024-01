‼️ Russian plane carrying 80 Ukranian PoWs for exchange was shot down.



RBK: The Il-76 was “shot down by three Patriot or IRIS-T missiles”



It was followed by another Il-76 with 80 Ukrainian Armed Forces prisoners on board, it was turned around, said the head of the Duma… pic.twitter.com/dI5vaf5jKa