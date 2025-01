Óriási aszteroida halad el a Föld mellett, Ön is megnézheti!

A NASA visualisation of asteroid (887) Alinda. An asteroid bigger than Manhattan is flying close by Earth. The space rock - named (887) Alinda - is so large it will be viewable with ordinary binoculars. With an estimated diameter of 4.2 km, the asteroid's January appearance sees it coming within a relatively cosmically close distance of 7,630,000 miles to us. However, the asteroid is not considered hazardous. While it is classified as a "Near Earth Asteroid" due to its proximity to our orbit, Alinda is not on a collision course with our planet. According to space-watching website Virtual Telescope, the asteroid is expected to peak in brightness on Sunday (12 Jan). They commented: "Considering all the asteroids coming closer than 15 million of kilometers, Alinda is one of the five largest ones in size from now until 2200." Manhattan is 2.3 miles wide at its widest point

Fotó: Northfoto/Eyes on Asteroids/NASA