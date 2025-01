Brutális havazás bénítja meg Nagy-Britanniát

⚠️ DO NOT LEAVE THE TOWN



There is an inch of snow on the roads and two 20 year old coppers are stuck in the Peugeot….



Great Britain 2025 🇬🇧 ❄️#snowflakes



The comments on this post are from a comedy sketch 😂😂



MM🥷 pic.twitter.com/YqQUU0pD2m