Pár hónapos csecsemőjével törölte le a havat az autójáról egy texasi férfi

OUTRAGE | PAPD is in the process of fixing this little brain problem. Outrage is being expressed after this Port Arthur man apparently used his 2 month-old child to wipe the snow from his windshield. YES, that’s reportedly a REAL LIVE BABY. Authorities are “on it.” PAPD already had one child endangerment call on him from November so they made another report with this new incident and will send them to the DA’s office and CPS. Developing…