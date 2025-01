Tovább nőtt a Los Angeles-i tűzvész halottainak száma - videó

Beachside homes in Malibu, California, lay burnt from the #PalisadesFire as several wildfires continue to burn in Los Angeles County, leaving at least 27 dead, with 180,000 people evacuated.#GettyFootage 🎥 @mario_tama ➡️https://t.co/IfCBMem5Lg pic.twitter.com/EmJNRzGvQg