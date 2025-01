Nigel Farage békepárti és migrációellenes párja lett a legnépszerűbb Nagy-Britanniában

Find Out Now voting intention:

🔴 Labour: 25% (-1)

🟦 Reform UK: 25% (-)

🔵 Conservatives: 20% (-3)

🟢 Greens: 11% (+2)

🟠 Lib Dems: 11% (-)



Changes from 11th December

[Find Out Now, 8th January, N=2,076] pic.twitter.com/ZFXeLqAYe0