Tragédia Alaszkában: egy anya beismerte hatéves fia meggyilkolását

‼️ URGENT ‼️ #MMIW #ALASKA #ANCHORAGE #FAIRBANKS



Heather Renee Alexie (D.O.B. 10/30/1988) and her daughter, Sara Alexie (D.O.B. 12/20/2019) ARE MISSING AND LAST SEEN IN ANCHORAGE, AK



Anyone with information is urged to email adavis@fairbanks.us or call 907-450-6565. pic.twitter.com/PnZ2Yj4nsK