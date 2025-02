Több mint ezer ember halt meg Srí Lankán az elefántok miatt az elmúlt években

Minister of Environment, Dr. Dammika Patabendi, revealed that 3,477 wild elephants have died in Sri Lanka over the past 9 years due to the ongoing human-elephant conflict.



