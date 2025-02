Kigyulladt egy felhőkarcoló Buenos Airesben - videó

❗️🔥🇦🇷 - A major fire broke out in a 30-story building in the Puerto Madero neighborhood of Argentina's capital Buenos Aires, starting on the 10th floor of Torre Renoir 2 at Marta Lynch 551.



Firefighters, along with 35 ambulances and medical motorcycles, responded to the scene… pic.twitter.com/MBbVLtrOp2