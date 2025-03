A belgiumi Charleroi repülőtere is töröl minden járatot március végén

(1/3) All departures from Belgian airports (Brussels & Charleroi) are CANCELLED on March 31 due to a nationwide strike!

Unions FGTB/ABVV and CSC/ACV are protesting against labor and pension reforms.#BelgiumStrike #AirportStrike #WorkersRights #TransportStrike #MigrantWorkers pic.twitter.com/HiHFQueRJn