Fogytán a remény, tovább nőtt a mianmari földrengés áldozatainak a száma

The death toll in Myanmar's 7.7 magnitude earthquake has risen to 1,644, with 3,408 injured and 139 missing. Most fatalities are in Mandalay, near the epicenter.



🔹 Myanmar's NUG declares a two-week ceasefire for relief efforts.

🔹 The toll may rise as more data is collected.… pic.twitter.com/4urM70G6Ip