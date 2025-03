Illegálisan működő klub, lezárt vészkijárat – nem csitulnak az indulatok a halálos észak-macedóniai diszkótűz után – videó

#NorthMacedonia | Escalation in Macedonia:



Angry citizens in #Kočani demolished the café of the owner of the disco where at least 59 people were killed in a fire. The owner falsified permits, used flammable materials, and ignored warnings about minors.