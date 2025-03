Lezuhant egy kisrepülőgép Texasban, egy ember meghalt - videó

🚨🇺🇸PLANE CRASH NEAR MESQUITE AIRPORT, TEXAS—1 REPORTED DEAD



A small plane crashed near Mesquite Metro Airport (KHQZ) in Mesquite, Texas, this morning. Officials have not yet confirmed the number of people on board, but one fatality has been reported.



Mesquite Metro Airport,… https://t.co/GLEdKMPRAZ pic.twitter.com/OUad7c2EiI