Medvegyevnek igaza lett: Putyin szabotázsát látják a Heathrow-n történt tűz mögött a britek

Heathrow Airport shut down after fire in local Sub Station.



𝐆𝐁𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 reporting that the station uses Lithium batteries instead of Diesel, and it’s these batteries that have exploded.



Well done to the green lobby and all the NetZero nutters.



BRITAIN IS NOW CLOSED. pic.twitter.com/ThKvH3wlvD