Az oroszok az ukránokat vádolják a robbantással – így ég a szudzsai gázmérőállomás

This undated video grab taken from a handout footage released by the Russian Defence Ministry on March 15, 2025, shows Russian soldiers walking along destroyed buildings in Sudzha, Kursk region, amid the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict. Russia said on March 13, 2025, it had taken full control of Sudzha, a town in the Kursk region that fell to Ukrainian troops shortly after their shock offensive in August 2024. (Photo by Handout / Russian Defence Ministry / AFP) / XGTY / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIA