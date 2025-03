Tömegkarambol történt Austinban, meghalt öt ember

🚨#BreakingNews: Tragic crash on I-35 in N. Austin: 5 dead, 11 hospitalized after a 17-vehicle pileup near Parmer Ln. Roads remain closed as crews investigate.



