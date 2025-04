Diák lövöldözött a középiskolában Dallasban, sokan megsérültek

❗️🚨🇺🇲 - Dallas police responded to a shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in southeast Dallas around 1 p.m. A 17-year-old student was shot in the lower leg and hospitalized.



Another 17-year-old student, the suspected shooter, was arrested, and a handgun was recovered. The… pic.twitter.com/NyaIlR9kKa