Istenkáromló hangfelvétel miatt robbantak ki halálos harcok Damaszkuszban

‼️Yesterday, #HTS Jihadists in #Syria attacked the Druze in #Jaramanah, #Damascus, Syria; the Druze clans clashed with the Jihadists in Sahnaya and Jaramanah, leading to casualties on both sides (at least 4 killed and 8 injured collectively).



This morning, Jihadists used… pic.twitter.com/4ZnCUSeIqm