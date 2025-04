Le akarta fejezni a feleségét egy szír migráns Angliában, elnyerte méltó büntetését

A man who fatally stabbed a woman in a domestic assault in Dewsbury has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 19 years and 6 months after admitting her murder.



Wahib Albaradan, 37, murdered Salam Alshara, 27, in November 2023.



