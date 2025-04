Orosz űrhajó indult a Nemzetközi Űrállomásra – videó

VIDEO: Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft launches to ISS with two Russians and one American.



The Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft blasts off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, carrying NASA astronaut Jonny Kim, along with Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergei Ryzhikov and Alexei Zubritsky, to the… pic.twitter.com/AQTKjruHU7