Videón, ahogy egy autós a GPS-t követve leugrat egy félkész hídról

A sofőr, Rudie Heru Komandono azt nyilatkozta, hogy nem ő tehet a történtekről, hiszen csupán követte a telefon utasításait. A Google Maps ugyanis már feltérképezte az újonnan épülő szakaszt, és emiatt más irányba terelte a férfit, mint ahogy az a valóságban biztonságos lett volna.
This driver plunged 40ft off an unfinished bridge after getting confused by Google Maps, before making a miraculous landing. While his GPS mapped the new road in Indonesia, and rerouted him away from the incomplete highway, Rudie Heru Komandono, was perplexed by the change in direction. Instead of taking a slip road, he passed through a gap in a concrete barrier and ploughed ahead. He later claimed it was 'not my fault' as he was 'trying to follow the GPS' on his phone.
A férfi végül áttörte a betonkorlátot, és belehajtott egy tátongó űrbe – a lezáratlan híd végéről zuhanva, csodával határos módon túlélte a balesetet.