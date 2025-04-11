Hírlevél

Videón, ahogy egy autós a GPS-t követve leugrat egy félkész hídról

Hihetetlen baleset történt Indonéziában: egy autós több mint 12 métert zuhant, miután egy befejezetlen autópályán hajtott tovább, ahelyett hogy letért volna róla – mindezt azért, mert a GPS mást mutatott.
A sofőr, Rudie Heru Komandono azt nyilatkozta, hogy nem ő tehet a történtekről, hiszen csupán követte a telefon utasításait. A Google Maps ugyanis már feltérképezte az újonnan épülő szakaszt, és emiatt más irányba terelte a férfit, mint ahogy az a valóságban biztonságos lett volna.

@dailymail This driver plunged 40ft off an unfinished bridge after getting confused by Google Maps, before making a miraculous landing. While his GPS mapped the new road in Indonesia, and rerouted him away from the incomplete highway, Rudie Heru Komandono, was perplexed by the change in direction. Instead of taking a slip road, he passed through a gap in a concrete barrier and ploughed ahead. He later claimed it was 'not my fault' as he was 'trying to follow the GPS' on his phone. 🎥 Viral Press Read more at DailyMail.com #driver #googlemaps #GPS #road #crash #scary #indonesia ♬ Minimal for news / news suspense(1169746) - Hiraoka Kotaro

A férfi végül áttörte a betonkorlátot, és belehajtott egy tátongó űrbe – a lezáratlan híd végéről zuhanva, csodával határos módon túlélte a balesetet.

 

