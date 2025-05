Meg akarta öletni barátnője exét, a holttestet pedig disznókkal akarta megetetni

🇺🇸 NEW YORK MAN ADMITS PIG FARM MURDER PLOT TO FBI UNDERCOVER AGENT



Jeal Sutherland, 57, just pleaded guilty to a murder-for-hire scheme so bizarre it reads like fiction.



The New Yorker thought he was hiring a pig farmer to dispose of a body—by feeding it to the pigs.



The… pic.twitter.com/BuES0IcApr