Meglepő oka lehet a horvátországi tűznek – sokkoló fotókon és videókon a leégett kisváros

📷 | A large wildfire broke out this morning near Pisak, Marušići, and Mimice, east of Omiš in Dalmatia, Croatia. Strong winds fueled the flames, allowing them to spread quickly, burning several houses and forcing some people and tourists to evacuate. The Adriatic highway in the area is closed, and over 250 firefighters are battling the fire on the ground and from the air. Croatian police say the fire was deliberately set, and an investigation is underway.