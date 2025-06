Orosz rakétacsapás érte Dnyiprót, többen meghaltak – videó

😡As a result of a Russian missile strike on Dnipro, eight people were killed and around 70 others were injured



Among the wounded are two children — a 13-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy — who have been hospitalized, according to Serhii Lysak, head of the regional military…