Oroszországban összeomlott a híd, sokan meghaltak + videó

BREAKING NEWS !!



‼️🇷🇺🏴‍☠️



In the Bryansk region, a bridge was preliminarily blown up, under which a passenger train Moscow - Klimovo was passing at that time and derailed - media



▪️So far, 22 people are known to have been injured, several people are in critical condition.… pic.twitter.com/5xjQ7w0izr