Egyre kevésbé gondolják azt a fiatalok, hogy az EU jól működik

#ChildResQueEnglishChannel 🌎🇪🇺



🔥EUROPE'S YOUNG PEOPLE ARE LOSING FAITH IN DEMOCRACYhttps://t.co/Vb8IFuz6y1



A recent study (read here (https://t.co/hTxJrBSCdg))reveals that young Europeans are increasingly losing faith in democracy.



In France and Spain, only half believe… pic.twitter.com/l8IWB0uvFB