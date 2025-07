Elképesztő videókon az elmúlt évtized legerősebb földrengése

🚨 BREAKING NEWS Magnitude 8.7 Earthquake Hits Off Kamchatka Russia 🚨 A violent magnitude 8.7 earthquake has struck offshore near Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. This is one of the most dangerous seismic zones on Earth, known for tsunami-producing megaquakes. Shaking may have been severe near the coast. No tsunami alert has been issued yet, but monitoring systems are fully active. Aftershocks are expected. The situation is still unfolding. #Earthquake #BreakingNews #Kamchatka #RussiaQuake #Magnitude8 #SeismicAlert #TsunamiRisk #DisasterWatch #AboveTheNormNews