Akár a tegnapinál is erősebb vihar csaphat le Magyarországra

Fotókon és videókon a horvátországi vihar

Heves vihar csapott le Splitre. Az utcákat elöntötte a víz, és sok helyen kidőlt fák torlaszolják el az utakat. A horvátországi vihar a tengeri forgalomban is súlyos balesetet okozott.
Horvátországviharvideó

Utcákat mosott el a víz, kidőlt fák torlaszolják el az utakat

Hajók ütköztek egymásnak az erős szél miatt

 

 

 

