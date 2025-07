Fiatalon halt meg fogságban – sosem ismerte a szabadságot

🚨BREAKING: 11-year-old orca Kamea has died at SeaWorld San Antonio. 💔🐋



Born into captivity, she never knew the ocean. Her mother, Takara, lives in tanks; her father, Kshamenk, has been isolated in Argentina for decades.#EmptyTheTanks 🙏🐋



Video by: warriorforanimals pic.twitter.com/SYxxBsEQta