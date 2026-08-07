Leszállították a gépről a TikTok-prédikátort, miután hangosan téríteni kezdte az utasokat - videó

Prédikációba kezdett egy repülőgépen egy keresztény TikTok-influenszer, de a személyzetnek hamar elege lett belőle. A nőt végül leszállították a járatról, ő azonban a terminálban is folytatta a szónoklatát.
Egy keresztény influenszert leszállítottak az Alaska Airlines egyik járatáról, miután a fedélzeten hangos prédikációba kezdett, és Istenről, valamint Jézusról beszélt az utasoknak. A nő az esetet videóra vette, majd a TikTokon is megosztotta – vette észre a Der Standard.
Whitney Lynn, aki önmagát evangélistának nevezi, rendszeresen tesz közzé vallási tartalmakat a közösségi oldalain. Ezúttal egy késésben lévő, az orlandói reptéren várakozó repülőgépen állt fel, mert úgy érezte ez a legmegfelelőbb alkalom arra, hogy prédikálni kezdjen. A személyzet azonban ezt már nem nézte jó szemmel, mivel a viselkedése egyre kellemetlenebbé vált a fedélzeten tartózkodók számára.
@whitneylynn123 So, the moment you’ve all been waiting for… this is what got me kicked off the plane. Can you believe it? This wasn’t a harsh message at all. In fact, it’s probably one of the softest messages I’ve ever shared. That’s why I was so shocked. But the truth is, demons tremble at the name of Jesus. It doesn’t matter whether the message is soft or bold—when you share the gospel, it offends some people. The Bible says it is foolishness to those who are perishing. I want to encourage you: don’t you dare let anyone intimidate you. Don’t you dare stop preaching the gospel. Even if you’re called out by the police or kicked out of somewhere, all the more, let your voice be heard. These are the days to rise up, not shrink back. I believe a time is coming when many will face persecution for preaching the gospel. It’s already happening in other countries, where people are being imprisoned and even killed for the sake of Jesus Christ. So don’t be silent. Rise up. Grow in boldness and power, because the same resurrection power that raised Jesus Christ from the dead lives in you. I believe in every one of you. I love you all, and thank you so much for your incredible support. And I pray that Alaska Airlines shall be saved, in Jesus’ name. Amen. Whitneylynn.org | Igniteyourlightkidz.com | Spotify #Jesus#Jesuschrist#airport#preach#persecution♬ original sound - Evangelist Whitney Lynn Inc
Nem ez volt az első eset
A prédikátor korábban is hasonló módon próbálta megszólítani az utasokat, az igehirdetést akkor sem hagyta ki. Egy Los Angelesbe tartó járaton például arról beszélt, hogy „sötét felhő” borul Kaliforniára, és arra biztatta az embereket, hogy rendezzék kapcsolatukat Istennel. Saját elmondása szerint számos repülőúton hirdeti a hitét.
Az Alaska Airlines közölte, hogy
biztonsági okokból kérték meg a nőt a gép elhagyására, mert több utast is zavart a viselkedése.
A vizsgálat lezárásáig sem a légitársaság, sem annak leányvállalatainak járataira nem szállhat fel.
Nem zavartatta magát, a terminálon is folytatta
Whitney Lynn a történteket több TikTok-videóban is bemutatta, de a leszállítás után sem hagyta abba a prédikálást. A beszállókapunál várakozó utasok sem úszták meg: ők is kaptak egy kis ízelítőt a szónoklatából, a jeleneteket pedig ismét megosztotta követőivel.
@whitneylynn123 A lot of you are wondering what happened after I got kicked off the flight. Well, here it all is. Here’s the scoop. A lot of you are telling me that I should sue the airline. I am praying about this and waiting on the Lord for instructions. We also know that the Lord says, “Vengeance is mine; I will repay, saith the Lord.” (Romans 12:19, KJV). He will vindicate. After they kicked me off the flight, they told me I could simply rebook. So I called and rebooked another flight that was supposed to leave later that night. Then, just two and a half hours before my flight, I received an email from corporate security stating that I was banned from flying with Alaska Airlines. I have a fire in me to fight for what is right and to stand up for the people of God. I feel like Moses or Esther. I want to be the voice of truth and the voice of reason that God uses. Because this isn’t about anything other than my freedom of speech and my First Amendment rights being infringed upon because of religious discrimination. That’s wrong. Why is it okay for the LGBTQ community to speak up? Why is it okay for people to advocate for abortion? But the minute we talk about Jesus for 56 seconds on a plane, I literally get persecuted, kicked off, and banned? Come on. What’s wrong with this picture? Let us not be silent in these last days. Let us stay bold for Christ. It’s time to rise up. Whitneylynn.org | Igniteyourlightkidz.com | Spotify #Jesus#Jesuschrist#airport#preach#persecution♬ original sound - Evangelist Whitney Lynn Inc
Az eset heves vitát váltott ki a közösségi médiában.
Sokan a vallásszabadságot hangsúlyozzák, mások szerint azonban egy repülőgépen, ahol az utasok nem tudnak egyszerűen elsétálni a helyzet elől, az ilyen fellépés már zavaró lehet.
Emiatt a légitársaságok egyre határozottabban lépnek fel a fedélzeti rendet veszélyeztető vagy kellemetlenséget okozó esetekkel szemben.