Brutális vereséggel zárták a vb-t az amerikaiakat legyőző litvánok

Luka Doncic came two dimes short of the World Cup's first-ever triple double to power Slovenia's win over Italy and earn TCL Player of the Game honors



29 PTS | 10 REB | 8 AST | 3 STL | 32 EFF#FIBAWC x #WinForSlovenia | #InspireGreatness pic.twitter.com/8ScQNdTdsl