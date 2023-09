Visszavonul a kétszeres világbajnok sztáratléta

Dafne Schippers has announced her retirement.



But from the combined events to the sprints, what an incredible career she had!



Olympics

200m (2016)



World Champs

200m (2015)

200m (2017)

100m (2015)

100m (2017)

Heptathlon (2013)



European Champs

100m… pic.twitter.com/4V966qF2AQ