🚨| 🎙️ Helmut Marko comments on Max Verstappen Future:



“Max can meet up with whoever he wants," Marko insisted.



"We have a contract that is still valid until 2028, and we just assume that Max will stay with us for that time," added Marko.#F1 #Verstappen #RedBull pic.twitter.com/JiaAEiwwvk