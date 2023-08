Orgia, verekedés, szétvert és felrobbantott repülőgép - ezek voltak a legbotrányosabb nyári focitúrák

On 12 Oct ‘67, flight CY284 on a C 4 (G-ARCO) operated by BEA exploded while at FL290 due to an explosive device onboard.

66 victims (59 pax, 7 crews): we bring share our condolences to their families .

This is still one of many others unsolved mysteries of the last century. pic.twitter.com/X2c7aJpmss