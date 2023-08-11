Futball
Rekordösszegért igazol sztárfocistát Szoboszlai Dominik mellé a Liverpool

2023.08.11. 10:15

A Liverpool rekordösszegért igazolja le a Brighton csapatától az ecuadori Moisés Caicedót.

A szigetországi sajtó szerint hamarosan megdől a brit átigazolási rekord, ugyanis a Szoboszlai Dominikot is foglalkoztató Liverpool megállapodott a Brightonnal, hogy 110 millió fontot (49 milliárd forint) fizet az ecuadori Moisés Caicedóért.

A jelenlegi rekordot az argentin világbajnok Enzo Fernández tartja, akire januárban, a katari vb-t követően 106,7 millió fontot áldozott a Chelsea.

