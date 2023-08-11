Rekordösszegért igazol sztárfocistát Szoboszlai Dominik mellé a Liverpool

A Liverpool rekordösszegért igazolja le a Brighton csapatától az ecuadori Moisés Caicedót.
A szigetországi sajtó szerint hamarosan megdől a brit átigazolási rekord, ugyanis a Szoboszlai Dominikot is foglalkoztató Liverpool megállapodott a Brightonnal, hogy 110 millió fontot (49 milliárd forint) fizet az ecuadori Moisés Caicedóért.
| Moises Caicedo has become the most expensive transfer in Ecuadorian football history, with Liverpool paying Brighton and Hove Albion €126.96 million for his services.— Football Talk (@FootballTalkHQ) August 11, 2023
The 21-year-old midfielder is now the sixth most expensive transfer of all time, behind Neymar, Kylian… pic.twitter.com/yoahEiBZQj
A jelenlegi rekordot az argentin világbajnok Enzo Fernández tartja, akire januárban, a katari vb-t követően 106,7 millió fontot áldozott a Chelsea.