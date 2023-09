Az Inter világbajnok csatára újabb rekordot ért el - videó

With his two goals against Fiorentina, Lautaro Martinez has entered Inter's top-10 all time goalscorers. The story began on 29th September 2018 when he scored against Cagliari.



1⃣. 287 goals - G.Meazza

2⃣. 209 goals - Altobelli

3⃣. 171 goals - Boninsegna

4⃣. 160 goals - Mazzola… pic.twitter.com/LMqsqgpDF3