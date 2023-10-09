A születésnapi buliján ölték meg a híres focistát

Az izraeli Hapoel Tel Aviv a hivatalos oldalán jelentette be, hogy a megölték a csapat korábbi sztárjátékosát, Lior Asulint.
"Sok órával az eltűntnek nyilvánítása után korábbi játékosunkat, Lior Asulint terroristák meggyilkolták a Re'imben tartott rendezvényén" - írta a közösségi oldalán a Hapoel Tel Aviv.
Izraeli lapinformációk szerint a 43 éves Lior Asulin éppen a születésnapi partiját tartotta egy zenei fesztiválon, amikor több Hamász-fegyveres tört be a Re'im nevű klubba, akik lőni kezdték a buli résztvevőit. Több ember is megöltek, köztük az ünnepeltet is.
Famous Israeli football player Lior Asulin died as a result of a #HamasTerrorism attack on #Israel territory.— Aryan Pankaj Vivaswan (@AryanVivaswan) October 8, 2023
He was 43 years old. At the time of the attack, he was celebrating his birthday at the Nature Party electronic music festival near the border with the #Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/fcdSxXbb9G
#Israel— UNEWS (@UNEWSworld) October 8, 2023
Dozens of bodies of tourists were found at the site of the Nature Party festival near Ofakim, Israel. Among them, they identified the country's famous football player of Moroccan origin, Lior Asulin, who was considered one of the most productive strikers in the local... pic.twitter.com/K7eCV4jQ3j