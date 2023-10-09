Futball
Társoldalunk:
Origo Sport App Origo Sport Live Hírlevél

A születésnapi buliján ölték meg a híres focistát

2023.10.09. 14:17

Az izraeli Hapoel Tel Aviv a hivatalos oldalán jelentette be, hogy a megölték a csapat korábbi sztárjátékosát, Lior Asulint.

"Sok órával az eltűntnek nyilvánítása után korábbi játékosunkat, Lior Asulint terroristák meggyilkolták a Re'imben tartott rendezvényén" - írta a közösségi oldalán a Hapoel Tel Aviv.

Izraeli lapinformációk szerint a 43 éves Lior Asulin éppen a születésnapi partiját tartotta egy zenei fesztiválon, amikor több Hamász-fegyveres tört be a Re'im nevű klubba, akik lőni kezdték a buli résztvevőit. Több ember is megöltek, köztük az ünnepeltet is.

Origo App Az Origo Sport már a telefonodon is!
Összefoglaló Ha csak egy cikkre van időd naponta!
Origo Sport Live A legjobb dalok, és exkluzív sporttartalmak a nap 24 órájában!
Ajánlataink