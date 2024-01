Szoboszlai Dominikék edzője megható gesztust tett a halálos beteg edzőlegendának

"I'm a Liverpool supporter... I've always been."



Sven-Goran Eriksson tells @skynewsniall he "always wished to be the manager of Liverpool" - and says he thinks England can win this summer's Euros.https://t.co/SGZSui6EXl



Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/Zsj2iI78cE