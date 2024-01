Történelmi siker: elképesztő rekordot döntött a spanyol bajnokság csodacsapata

Girona - The record breakers



With today’s win, Girona have accumulated a club record La Liga points tally for a single campaign!



22/23: 38 games - 49 points (8th)

17/18: 38 games - 51 points (10th)

23/24: 21 games - 52 points (Top)



The only way is up now! ✨ pic.twitter.com/vpn39zQLi3