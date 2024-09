𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐔𝐋𝐓



Reasons to cheer for 𝙁𝙏𝘾-𝙍𝙖𝙞𝙡 𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙜𝙤 𝙃𝙪𝙣𝙜𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙖! After winning their opener with +9, they double down on their good start and beat 𝙃𝘾 𝙋𝙤𝙙𝙧𝙖𝙫𝙠𝙖 𝙑𝙚𝙜𝙚𝙩𝙖 33:24 👏#ehfcl #clw #handball pic.twitter.com/UY0IoucmAy