𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐔𝐋𝐓



Ten goals from Miha Zarabec are not enough for Orlen Wisla Plock to keep any points in Poland after their exciting duel with Veszprém HC, as the Hungarian visitors use all their handball skills to earn a 27:24 victory



