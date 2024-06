“You can do it Coco, come on!”



A visible emotional Coco Gauff was able to hold her composure and break Swiatek’s serve to take a 3 games to 1 lead in the 2nd set at #rolandgarros ladies semifinal.



What a shame NBC Sports isn’t airing this match… https://t.co/lPTf4kLwde pic.twitter.com/HYZgAbPWIQ