Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters 🇸🇦

Round 4



Apparently, Matt Selt's problems with a broken cue throw him off balance...



With the score 4-3 (1-10) in his opponent's favor, he declares defeat and leaves the arena 😯 !



Pang Junxu 🇨🇳 5-3 Matthew Selt 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿