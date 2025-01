VAN GERWEN INTO THE FINAL! 🟢



Michael van Gerwen storms into his SEVENTH World Championship final!



The Dutch superstar puts in a stellar display to dispatch Chris Dobey 6-1 and continue his title bid at Ally Pally!



📺 https://t.co/pIQvhqYxEj #WCDarts | SFs pic.twitter.com/Xz8gflXUn2