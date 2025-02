Boxer Mark Weinman, who returned from a 21-year layoff to win in 2012 at 50, has died aged 62.



Weinman went 11-0 with 9 KOs until his career tailed off after a loss in 1987.



Here's one of his televised victories over German DeLerme in 1986. pic.twitter.com/8HGxW4BPMy